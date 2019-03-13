'Croaky Horror Show': How Britain's newspapers are covering the latest Brexit defeat

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May suffered another Brexit loss last night, with the House of Commons again voting against the Withdrawal Agreement struck between her government and the European Union.

Despite additional assurances about the backstop element of the deal, legal advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox yesterday added to the likelihood it would be rejected once more.

In the end, it was voted down by 391 votes to 242 – a loss of 149.

MPs will today vote on whether Britain should leave the EU without a deal, and there will be a further possible vote on extending Article 50 – delaying Brexit – tomorrow.

On foot of her latest defeat, May features on the front page of many British newspapers today.

Some of the headlines include the phrases The House of Fools, Out of Control, Driven to Despair and Croaky Horror Show (referencing May’s sore throat as she spoke yesterday).