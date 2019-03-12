Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal defeated by 149 votes - here’s what happens now

THE BREXIT WITHDRAWAL deal has been defeated again in the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Theresa May suffering a thumping 149 vote loss.

The result was 242 in favour and 391 against.

MPs will now vote tomorrow on whether there’s support to leave the EU without a deal, with a further possible vote on Thursday on extending Article 50.

This evening’s vote came in the wake of last-minute measures announced last night by May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

However, advice from attorney general Geoffrey Cox published this morning put the likelihood of the deal making it through the House tonight in jeopardy.

Earlier, the DUP said its MPs would not back it, Tory Brexiteer group the ERG indicated it wouldn’t either and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said leaving without a deal was now the safest route out of the EU.

As the vote was taking place, it became clear that May was heading for a second major defeat on the withdrawal agreement. Earlier projections by Sky News had but the scale of the defeat around 100 votes. In the end that tally was short by several dozen.

Massive majority from across the House of Commons voting down the Prime Minister's deal yet again. pic.twitter.com/FuWvNX7QjJ — Paul Sweeney MP (@PaulJSweeney) March 12, 2019 Source: Paul Sweeney MP /Twitter

So what happens now?

Speaking immediately after the vote May told MPs that the government would now hold a debate and vote tomorrow on whether the UK should leave without a deal.

A free vote will be allowed in the Conservative Party.

She said she believed there was still a majority in the House that wished to leave with a deal and that she would return to the Commons to begin the debate tomorrow.

Information would be published on essential policies that would need to be in place for the UK to leave without a deal, including measures for the border, she said.

Following tomorrow, it’s possible a motion will be put forward on Thursday offering MPs an option on whether they want an extension to Article 50. That will only happen in the event that tomorrow’s vote shows support for a deal.

May said in her statement that if the House votes to leave without a deal on 29 March, “it will be the policy of the Government to implement that decision”.

“If the House declines to approve leaving without a deal on 29 March, the Government will, following that vote, bring forward a motion on Thursday on whether Parliament wants to seek an extension to Article 50.

“If the House votes for an extension, the Government will seek to agree that extension with the EU and bring forward the necessary legislation to change the exit date commensurate with that extension.

“But let me be clear. Voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension does not solve the problems we face. The EU will want to know what use we mean to make of such an extension.

This House will have to answer that question. Does it wish to revoke Article 50? Does it want to hold a second referendum? Or does it want to leave with a deal but not this deal?

These are unenviable choices, but thanks to the decision the House has made this evening they must now be faced.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declared the Brexit deal “dead”, and called on the government to adopt his proposals for a softer Brexit.

“Their deal, their proposal, the one the prime minister’s put is clearly dead,” Corbyn said.

The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 12, 2019 Source: Michel Barnier /Twitter

The EU, meanwhile, is standing firm on its position that negotiations on this deal are at an end.

“The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our ‘no-deal’ preparations are now more important than ever before,” the union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Twitter.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said that should the UK make a “reasoned request” for an extension, the remaining EU 27 would consider it and decide by unanimity.

“EU27 will expect a credible justification for a possible extension and its duration. The smooth functioning of the EU institutions will need to be ensured.”

Tusk said the EU would continue its no-deal preparations “and ensure that we will be ready if such a scenario arises”.