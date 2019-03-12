MPs are due to vote once again this evening on the Brexit deal- stay with us for the latest.
MPS IN THE House of Commons are due to vote once again on the Brexit deal, in the wake of last-minute measures announced last night by Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker.
However, advice from attorney general Geoffrey Cox published this morning means chances of the deal making it through the House are now in jeopardy.
Here are the main points:
- This evening’s House of Commons vote is expected at around 7pm – here’s how the week is expected to play out
- Cox has already told the Commons today that the measures agreed last night still present a ‘legal risk’ of the UK being trapped in the backstop
- Leo Varadkar has said he hopes and trusts the House of Commons will pass the deal
Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin says that essentially that “we are arguing about how temporary something that we all agree should be temporary should be”.
He asks does the Irish government support an extension to Article 50, which the government does, but would obviously prefer a deal to be done.
Tánaiste Simon Coveney tells the Dáil that the backstop assurances given last night aims to “eliminate doubts and fears however unreal they may have been” that the EU is trying to trap the UK in a customs deal.
We want to ensure first of all, that the backstop is never used, but if it is used that it would be temporary.
He says that there are timelines in place in the new assurance published last night, and if the EU acts “in bad faith”, the backstop can be suspended.
Theresa May is speaking to the House of Commons, and by “speaking”, I mean barely.
Her voice is very croaky.
“She might have lost her voice,” one MP tells her, “but if we were to abandon Brexit, 17.4 million people will have lost their voice.”
Cheers, etc.
Meanwhile, the very pro-Brexit Leave.EU account is doing an interesting bit of sums (project maths, is it?)
Something else interesting: Leave.EU would disappear in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Guardian.
This is handy.
Bloomberg has this handy little map of options if political correspondents’ predictions come to pass and Theresa May’s deal fails to pass tonight.
What happens if a no deal is accepted, or if an extension is rejected though… Hmm.
Speaking of the Taoiseach, Simon Coveney will be answering questions in the Dáil on his behalf in a few moments.
Stay tuned.
Leo Varadkar won’t be happy with that pot-shot, which is very typical of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s relationship since the Confidence and Supply Agreement was extended until the Brexit storm has passed…
Chances are though, he won’t hear about it for a while. The Taoiseach is on a flight to the US at the moment, for a meeting with President Donald Trump as is part of the St Patrick’s Day tradition.
Remember that line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions.
Here’s the last we heard from the Taoiseach on the Brexit vote tonight:
An unexpected round of friendly fire.
Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has said that the party is concerned after Cox’s legal advice, and has said that the backstop is weaker than it was before.
Fine Gael’s Noel Rock is calling on the party to clarify its support for the EU and Irish government’s Brexit position.
As an indication of where the DUP stand now, its deputy leader Nigel Dodds said this to the House of Commons earlier:
“…The backstop is the bottom line; provided there is no bad faith NI and The UK NI could be trapped [in the backstop].”
Dodds is a barrister, it should be noted.
As we await that DUP statement, let’s just take a moment to remind ourselves that this happened:
It looks like a no from the DUP.
We’re awaiting an official statement.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is on his way to the US and won’t be able to keep track of what’s going on for the next eight hours or so.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn, who happens to be on the same flight, says the plane is not WiFi enabled so he’ll be in the dark till 9pm.
Varadkar, of course, put his St Patrick’s travel plans on hold yesterday so ministers could hold a cabinet meeting to keep on top of Brexit developments.
The Taoiseach was out speaking to the press earlier:
So yes, it doesn’t look like the new assurances will be enough for the ERG, which is made up of senior Brexiteers like Steve Baker and Jacob Rees Mogg.
They’ve described the new legal changes as representing “faint and remote prospects of escaping” from the backstop.
Good afternoon and welcome to the latest in our long-running series of Brexit liveblogs.
The latest development as you join us:
