Frontex: EU watchdog to investigate border agency after shipwreck off Greek coast in June

THE EU WATCHDOG has announced an investigation into the actions of Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, after hundreds of people died when the Adriana sank off the coast of Greece last month.

The sinking of the migrant boat made international headlines due to its sheer scale but the tragedy was not unique to the Mediterranean, which is the world’s deadliest migration route.

The probe is “aimed at clarifying Frontex’s role in search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean sea following the drowning of hundreds of people off the coast of Greece on 14 June”, ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said in a statement.

The independent probe by the European Union watchdog – which looks into suspected cases of poor administration by EU bodies – was launched on O’Reilly’s own initiative.

It adds to two investigations Greece says it has started: a criminal one into alleged smugglers it blames for the tragedy, and another into the actions of its coastguard.

The Adriana, an overcrowded fishing trawler, was carrying up to 750 people picked up in Libya who sought to cross the Mediterranean and enter Europe.

Around 100 of them were saved, but it is thought that some 600 drowned, according to Greek figures relayed by EU commissioner Ylva Johansson to the European Parliament in early July.

O’Reilly spoke of “the deaths of at least 500 people”.

EU lawmakers in that hearing expressed scepticism that the Greek probes into the sinking would be adequately carried out. They called for an independent and transparent investigation.

Following the sinking, The New York Times reported that the Greek coastguard had waited hours before responding to the boat in distress.

Athens has already rejected survivors’ accounts that the Greek coastguard tied a rope to the drifting vessel and then powered off, causing it to capsize.

O’Reilly said her office’s investigation would be carried out in coordination with the Greek ombudsman’s office.

It will request a “wide range” of Frontex documents on the sinking, including an internal Serious Incident Report, as well as those related to other incidents in the Mediterranean.

Cameras off

One aspect will focus on rules about use of cameras on boats during joint operations.

That could yield information as to why state-of-the-art cameras on a Greek coastguard vessel near the migrant boat were switched off at the time of its sinking.

The probe would also examine how Frontex and national authorities in EU member states share search and rescue information, and what role they give to ships run by charities that carry out rescue operations.

Last month The Journal heard from NGOs working in the area, who raised questions over Frontex’s lack of communication with their agencies when it came to attending boats in distress.

Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan also described the planned expansion of Frontex as “insane” in that report.

Frontex chief Hans Leijtens said on 6 July that, on the night of the sinking, “we offered to help, but there was no response from Greek authorities”.

“A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths,” O’Reilly said.

She added that her office’s probe will “try to piece together the events that led to the capsizing of the boat”.

Not just Frontex

The investigation will also assess how the EU lives up to its commitments on maintaining fundamental rights when it comes to migration “and does not lose sight of the human suffering that compels people to seek a better life beyond their home countries”, she said.

The announcement comes just a week after the EU Parliament voted in favour of a resolution calling on member states to reestablish an EU-led search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean. There has been no such mission since 2019.

O’Reilly said she planned future investigations into the EU’s migration and border policies, including one into a deal struck with Tunisia to curb migrant departures from its shores.

The number of people leaving Tunisian shores has risen sharply recently, which led the EU to sign the deal with the north African country similar to the one it has with Libya.

These agreements between common countries of departure for refugees and the EU essentially allow the bloc to outsource border control in exchange for funding, training and equipment.

The policy has long been the subject of harsh criticism from search and rescue NGOs and human rights organisations because countries like Libya and Tunisia are not seen as safe places of return due to human rights abuses committed by their border authorities.

So far this year 1,932 people have been reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration.

- With additional reporting from AFP