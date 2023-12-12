Inspection of Meath pizza takeaway found evidence of people living in food prep area

A PIZZA TAKEAWAY in Co Meath was ordered to close for a number of days after an inspection found evidence that there were people living in the food preparation area.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has released its latest list of closure orders served on food businesses in recent weeks.

One of the businesses on this month’s list is Pizza Max on Cavan Street in Oldcastle, Co Meath.

A HSE inspection found “evidence that people were living and sleeping in the food preparation area”.

“We observed mattresses, bedding materials, personal hygiene items e.g. toothbrushes, tubes of toothpaste, bottles of shampoo and shower gel, hair products and hair brushes in this area. We also noted medications, clothing and personal food items in this area,” the HSE said.

“The use of a food preparation area for living, sleeping and for personal hygiene activities poses a risk to food safety.”

The closure order was served on 30 November and lifted on 2 December.

Recent closure orders have been served on:

Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney, Kerry

Al Huda Grocery, 72A Summerhill Dublin, Dublin 1

Macari’s (take away), Main Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny

Harrington’s Bakery (Closed area: The bread production unit – The Bread Production unit is a separate building divided by a yard from the Retail/ Confectionary unit), 5/6

Tallow Street, Youghal, Cork

An Unapproved Premises at Rock Road, Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth

Baker Boys (restaurant/café), 3 Finisklin Road, Finisklin, Sligo

Achari (restaurant/café), 56-57 The Orchard, Castletroy, Limerick

Oscars (take away), 17 John Street, Limerick

Pizza Max (take away), Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

Some of the closure orders have since been lifted.

FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said all food businesses must take responsibility and comply with food law, and ensure they have “robust pest control systems” at all times of the year, but especially in winter.

“Food law requires all food businesses to be notified to the relevant competent authority prior to operating. This requirement ensures that food businesses will be registered and/or approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health,” Dr Byrne said.

“Every food business must have a food safety management system in place to protect consumers’ health and prevent instances, such as those seen in the Enforcement Orders in November,” she said.

“Each business must also have a positive food safety culture embedded within it. Failure to comply with basic food safety legal requirements is not only a potential risk to public health, but also a risk to the food business’s reputation if things go wrong.

“Several of the Enforcement Orders in November also detail problems with pest infestations. These must be prevented by always having robust pest control systems in place, but especially during these colder winter months.”