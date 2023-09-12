Mould, cockroaches and rat droppings among reasons why FSAI closed some food businesses

LAST MONTH, THE Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served enforcement orders on ten different food businesses across the country.

Nine businesses received closure orders, and one prohibition order was served under EU regulations to a Vape shop.

M Vape, on Castle Street in Sligo, was prohibited from selling multiple CBD vapes and other edible CBD products that were not on the list of approved novel foods.

Ginzeng restaurant in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin, was served a closure order, which was lifted four days later, because rodent droppings were present on the floor and on dinner plates in the storage area, which posed a danger to public health.

The Bernard Shaw pub and restaurant in Phibsboro, Dublin, had its basement area which included food rooms and staff facilities closed, because the ceiling of the basement was found to be in a state of disrepair due to leaks and holes, and serious flooding.

There was also an accumulation of dirt and debris in the drains when an inspector visited, and damp and mould was on the walls. The inspector found that this could lead to contamination of food, and therefore posed a risk to public health.

Cashel Curry and Pizza house in Tipperary received a closure order, which was lifted five days later as issues were rectified, as the premises did not have adequate pest-proofing measures in place.

Bakers and Baristas cafe, also in Blanchardstown Shopping centre, Dublin, had a storage area closed because rodent droppings were noted on the floor and shelves. This closure order was lifted as the issue was quickly rectified.

Restaurant D Grill was closed for three days, after an FSAI inspector found that incorrect allergen information was being provided to customers related to multiple food items, several chicken products were being stored at the wrong temperature, and the premises was not in an hygienic condition.

McSorley’s Centra, in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford was closed for six days due to ongoing pest control issues, as rat droppings were found on the shop floor, and multiple rats had been removed from traps by staff according to their records, but two holes in the walls had not been sealed when the inspector visited.

The inspector noted that overflowing bins may have been contributing to the shop’s rat problem.

A food storage warehouse being operated by Dalesann Haulage Limited, also in the Jamestown Business Park in Dublin, was ordered to close because it was being operated without registration or approval, specifically for the storage of specific foods, which could have posed a risk if they were placed on the market.

Bird faeces was noted on food products and food contact materials, dead flies were noted in multiple locations on the food premises, and holes in the roof led to flooding on the warehouse floor.

Paddy O’Dwyer Quality Meats butchers in Cashel, Tipperary was served a closer order for the activity of cooling down cooked foods such as prepared dinners. The order was lifted after one day.

An inspector found that foods were not being cooled down as quickly as possible after the heat processing stage, and therefore prepared dinners were on sale at potentially unsafe temperatures.

Mizzoni Pizza on Railway Street in Navan, Meath, was ordered to close because it was not cleaned properly, and a build up of grease and food debris was present on food equipment, and there was no hot water available for staff to clean their hands, to wash food, or to clean equipment.