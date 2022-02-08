Five food businesses ordered to close in January over safety and hygiene breaches

FIVE FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close in January over failing to comply with food safety legislation.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued five closure orders and one prohibition order last month to businesses in Dublin, Meath, Waterford, Wexford and Offaly.

The reasons for the orders included rodent drobbings; a build-up of food debris; exposed piping and rotten wood in male staff facilities; and evidence that cleaning and disinfection was not being done frequently enough to avoid contamination risks.

FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said it is “unacceptable” that inspectors “continue to find non-compliance with food safety legislation”.

“Food business operators who do not fulfil their legal obligations to ensure food safety and hygiene are potentially putting their customer’s health at risk,” Dr Byrne said.

Enforcement Orders and most especially Closure Orders and Prohibition Orders are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation.

“Enforcement Orders are not served for minor breaches.”

One order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 Treacys Hotel, 1 The Quay, Waterford.

The closed area covers the the main kitchen and upstairs ancillary storage areas and staff facilities.

The FSAI said there was a lack of adequate cleaning, lack of adequate pest control procedures, and poor structural condition.

Four closure orders were made under the EU (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020.

Feng Yuan Meats, rear of 8 Meath Street, Dublin 8 had not been approved for preparing and handling foodstuffs of animal origin, but there was evidence of those activities found during the inspection.

The operator could not provide information to establish the supplier of the meats’ and traceability.

The FSAI found no evidence that Hu Botanicals LTD, Balsoon, Bective, Navan, Co Meath, had implemented permanent procedures based on HACCP (hazard analysis and critical control points) principles, nor that it had effective traceability systems and procedures in place.

Food workers weren’t supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

Additionally, the FSAI said that “concentrated CBD distillate was added to all Hu Botanical Ltd. CBD oils (Cannabidiol) thereby rendering these products a novel food requiring authorisation by the European Commission”.

“Only novel food authorised and included in the Union List established by the European Commission, may be placed on the market in the EU as such, or used in or on foods, in accordance with the conditions of use and the labelling requirements specified therein.

“Hu Botanicals Ltd. products are not authorised to be placed on the market and the safety of these foods cannot be assured.”

Kiely’s Centra, Rosslare Road, Killinick, Co Wexford received a closure order because of cleaning deficiencies, problems with the building structure, and inadequate pest control.

Food debris and grease were found on the floor of the deli area and on food equipment in storage. The building structure was “not adequately rodent proofed”, with gaps and holes found in doors, walls and the ceiling.

Mice droppings were observed on the floor under equipment; under a freezer and shelving; on food shelving; on a pallet and a white container lid in the canteen area; and on the floor of a secondary small food store room next to staff toilets.

In the midlands, Café India at Patricks Court, Patricks Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly was ordered to close because the premises were not kept clean, had inadequate labelling, and storage conditions that posed a risk of food contamination.

There was evidence that equipment in contact with food was not effectively cleaned and disinfected and that cleaning and disinfection were not happening frequently enough to avoid risk of contamination.

The inspector found chicken defrosting in a fridge with inadequate labelling and no labelling on prepared food in refrigerated or frozen storage.

Some dough was seen being stored on a “dirty, chipped, damaged wooden tray which was not suitable for direct contact with food”.

“The dough was partially covered with cling film which had deteriorated and small particles of the plastic were noted embedded in some of the food.”

One prohibition order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 to Olivia’s Food, 380 South Circular, Dublin 8.

Frozen meals with high risk ingredients were being produced on site but were not held at the correct temperature, the inspector’s report said.

Food products with high risk ingredients that were produced on site were not following manufacturers’ instructions, which resulted in products being frozen twice.