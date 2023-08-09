Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 9 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Garda Press Office Deirdre Finn
# Deirdre Finn
Funeral details announced for off-duty Garda who died after boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon
Deirdre Finn’s funeral will take place at midday on Friday in Ballinteer, Dublin.
1.8k
0
14 minutes ago

THE FUNERAL DETAILS have been announced for Garda Deirdre Finn who died following a fire on board a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as “a personal tragedy”.

They confirmed that Finn was off-duty at the time of the incident. She was attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station. 

Deirdre Finn will be reposing from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow at the Larry Massey Funeral Home in Rathfarnham. 

Her funeral will take place at midday on Friday in St John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer. Her burial will then take place at Kilmashogue Cemetery in Rathfarnham. 

Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass may view it live by a church stream here

Gardaí said a Family Liaison Officer has been provided to Deirdre’s family.

“Garda Management will provide supports to Deirdre’s family and her colleagues locally and within the wider organisation where required,” the statement said.

Antoinette Cunningham, the General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said that the fire was “unspeakably sad”.

TD for Dun Laoghaire, Cormac Devlin, paid his respects to Deirdre, tweeting that she had served here area “with distinction over many years”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     