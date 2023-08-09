Funeral details announced for off-duty Garda who died after boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon

THE FUNERAL DETAILS have been announced for Garda Deirdre Finn who died following a fire on board a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as “a personal tragedy”.

They confirmed that Finn was off-duty at the time of the incident. She was attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Deirdre Finn will be reposing from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow at the Larry Massey Funeral Home in Rathfarnham.

Her funeral will take place at midday on Friday in St John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer. Her burial will then take place at Kilmashogue Cemetery in Rathfarnham.

Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass may view it live by a church stream here.

Gardaí said a Family Liaison Officer has been provided to Deirdre’s family.

“Garda Management will provide supports to Deirdre’s family and her colleagues locally and within the wider organisation where required,” the statement said.

Antoinette Cunningham, the General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said that the fire was “unspeakably sad”.

TD for Dun Laoghaire, Cormac Devlin, paid his respects to Deirdre, tweeting that she had served here area “with distinction over many years”.