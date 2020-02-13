Funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods to take place in Drogheda this morning

THE FUNERAL OF murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods will take place in Drogheda this morning.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month. His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The teenager’s remains were found in a holdall bag in Coolock on Monday 13 January. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in Ballybough.

Keane disappeared on Sunday 12 January and Gardaí described what happened to him as “a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society”.

Following his death, over 1,000 people, including political leaders, marched through Drogheda as part of a rally calling for an end to recent violence.

The 17-year-old’s funeral takes place in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove at 11am.

Burial is afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.