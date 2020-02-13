This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods to take place in Drogheda this morning

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 7:51 AM
44 minutes ago
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: An Garda Síochána
Keane Mulready-Woods
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE FUNERAL OF murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods will take place in Drogheda this morning. 

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month. His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth. 

The teenager’s remains were found in a holdall bag in Coolock on Monday 13 January. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in Ballybough.

Keane disappeared on Sunday 12 January and Gardaí described what happened to him as “a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society”. 

Following his death, over 1,000 people, including political leaders, marched through Drogheda as part of a rally calling for an end to recent violence. 

The 17-year-old’s funeral takes place in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove at 11am. 

Burial is afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

