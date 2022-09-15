Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Funeral of Westmeath siblings who died in a car fire to take place this morning

Gardaí continue to investigate ‘all of the circumstances’ of their deaths.

By Diarmuid Pepper Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 7:36 AM
40 minutes ago 6,499 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5866802
Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany.
Image: Credit: Garda Press Office
Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany.
Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany.
Image: Credit: Garda Press Office

THE FUNERAL OF two children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath last Friday will take place this morning.

A criminal investigation is currently underway into the circumstances of the deaths of two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany.

Gardaí say they are investigating “all of the circumstances” surrounding the deaths.

Their mother, Lynn Egar, continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at a Dublin Hospital.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan shortly after 4pm on Friday in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Funeral mass

The funeral mass will take place this morning at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, with burial taking place afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.

A funeral notice says the siblings will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family”.

Local priest, Father John O’Brien, of the Franciscan friary in the village, said this week that there is “a deep feeling of sadness” in Multyfarnham.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, he said: “There’s an overwhelming feeling of sadness, disbelief and not being able to find words yet.

“From a very quiet place, all of a sudden it was a deeply tragic place.”

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

