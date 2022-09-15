Funeral of Westmeath siblings who died in a car fire to take place this morning

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE FUNERAL OF two children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath last Friday will take place this morning.
A criminal investigation is currently underway into the circumstances of the deaths of two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany.
Gardaí say they are investigating “all of the circumstances” surrounding the deaths.
Their mother, Lynn Egar, continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at a Dublin Hospital.
The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan shortly after 4pm on Friday in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.
The funeral mass will take place this morning at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, with burial taking place afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.
A funeral notice says the siblings will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family”.
Local priest, Father John O’Brien, of the Franciscan friary in the village, said this week that there is “a deep feeling of sadness” in Multyfarnham.
Speaking to Morning Ireland, he said: “There’s an overwhelming feeling of sadness, disbelief and not being able to find words yet.
“From a very quiet place, all of a sudden it was a deeply tragic place.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS