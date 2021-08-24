Funeral service for councillor and charity founder Anthony Flynn takes place in Dublin

THE FUNERAL OF Dublin City Councillor and homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn has taken place in Dublin.

Mr Flynn, who was found dead last week, was the co-founder and director of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

Mourners gathered outside the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sean McDermott Street this morning for the funeral service.

Friends and loved ones escort the coffin as it arrives at the funeral of Cllr Anthony Flynn at The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

Mr Flynn was elected to Dublin City Council as an independent in 2019.

Following his death, ICHH paid tribute to the late councillor saying the organisation was “heart-broken”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This tragic loss is a source of deep shock to all of us at ICHH. We wish to express our sadness and deepest condolences to his family and friends at his sad passing.

“Anthony was a person who passionately cared about the plight of the homeless and fought to give them a voice and a home. As one of the founders of ICHH, he turned that belief into action.”