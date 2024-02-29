Funeral takes place for 'kind soul' Ann Delaney who died homeless on Aungier Street

THE FUNERAL OF Ann Delaney, a homeless woman who died in Dublin’s city centre, took place in Co Laois today.

The 47-year-old is said to have been sleeping rough in Dublin for the last several years. Most recently, she had been sleeping rough on Aungier Street.

She was well-known to locals in the area, and a vigil was held on Monday for her, where dozens of people left flowers and lit candles.

Mourners and family members outside St. Abban’s Church, Doonane RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

At the funeral today in St Abban’s Curch, Doonane, family and friends mourned a “kind soul”.

The Dublin Simon Community earlier this week addressed the tragedy of the circumstances surrounding Ann’s death.

Ann's reed coffin being carried into St. Abban’s Church this morning, as members of the local community and sports clubs formed a guard of honour Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Dublin Simon Community added: “It is a tragedy when anyone dies on the street, and it underlines the vulnerability of people who find themselves without a roof over their head at this time of the year.

“This event highlights the urgency of needing better options to reduce homelessness and take pressure out of the system.”

Jenny Byrne and Tony Jones of Everyone Matters Homeless Outreach with flowers outside the church Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell