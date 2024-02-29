Funeral takes place for 'kind soul' Ann Delaney who died homeless on Aungier Street

THE FUNERAL OF Ann Delaney, a homeless woman who died in Dublin’s city centre, took place in Co Laois today.
The 47-year-old is said to have been sleeping rough in Dublin for the last several years. Most recently, she had been sleeping rough on Aungier Street.
She was well-known to locals in the area, and a vigil was held on Monday for her, where dozens of people left flowers and lit candles.
At the funeral today in St Abban’s Curch, Doonane, family and friends mourned a “kind soul”.
The Dublin Simon Community earlier this week addressed the tragedy of the circumstances surrounding Ann’s death.
Dublin Simon Community added: “It is a tragedy when anyone dies on the street, and it underlines the vulnerability of people who find themselves without a roof over their head at this time of the year.
“This event highlights the urgency of needing better options to reduce homelessness and take pressure out of the system.”
have your say