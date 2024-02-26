Dublin community pays tribue to homeless woman who died on Aungier Street

TRIBUTES ARE BEING made to a homeless woman who died in Dublin over the weekend.

The woman, named Ann, is said to have been sleeping rough in Dublin for the last several years.

Most recently, she had been sleeping rough on Aungier Street.

She was well-known to locals in the area who have been leaving tributes to mark her passing.

A tribute to Ann who had been sleeping rough on Aungier Street David McRedmond / The Journal David McRedmond / The Journal / The Journal

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive extended its “sincere sympathies to the close family, neighbours who watched out for her, and the many friends of a woman known to all who stopped with her on Aungier Street”.

The DRHE also paid thanks to the homeless teams “who spent time with her and respected her wishes to the last”.

Elsewhere, the Dublin Simon Community said its thoughts are with the family and friends of Ann.

Dublin Simon Community added: “It is a tragedy when anyone dies on the street, and it underlines the vulnerability of people who find themselves without a roof over their head at this time of the year.

“This event highlights the urgency of needing better options to reduce homelessness and take pressure out of the system.”

Historian and author Donal Fallon described Ann as a “kind soul”, while Chris O’Reilly, who runs the Liberty Soup Run, said he was “heart-broken” over her passing.

Many of you will know Ann, who sat outside the Tesco on Aungier St/Redmond's Hill.



She was a kind soul. So sorry to pass this memorial to her this evening.



She died in the cold last night. pic.twitter.com/xaPLhbnXtQ — Donal Fallon (@fallon_donal) February 25, 2024

Liberty Soup Run has asked for members of the public to join them on Aungier Street tonight at 8pm to pay tribute to Ann.

A garda spokesperson said they were notified by staff at St. James Hospital of Ann’s sudden death on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that gardaí are conducting enquiries for the purpose of preparing a file for the Coroner.