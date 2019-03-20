This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Funeral arrangements announced for victims of Tyrone nightclub tragedy

Lauren Bullock, Connor Currie and Morgan Barnard died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 6:43 PM
41 minutes ago 1,794 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552626
Lauren, Conor (top right) and Morgan (bottom right) died in the crush at the St Patrick's day disco.
Image: Euphoria Allstar Chearleading/Edendork Gac/Facebook


Image: Euphoria Allstar Chearleading/Edendork Gac/Facebook

THE FUNERALS OF the three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco in Tyrone will be held this Friday. 

17-year-old Lauren Bullock, 16-year-old Connor Currie and 17-year-old Morgan Barnard were killed in the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Tyrone on Sunday night. 

The three teens will all be laid to rest this Friday in separate masses. 

Morgan Barnard’s funeral mass will be held in Saint Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, at 10am while Lauren Bullock will be laid to rest at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. 

At 2pm, Conor Currie’s funeral mass will take place in Saint Malachy’s Church Edendork.

Manslaughter  

Yesterday, detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team arrested two men aged 52 and 40 on suspicion of manslaughter. They were taken into custody for questioning. 

Detectives conducted a search of a house in Moneymore at the time and seized a number of items. The 52-year-old man who was arrested yesterday was then further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

However, this evening, the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said he was de-arrested on that suspicion.

The PSNI are now urging parents to talk to their children and encourage them to come forward to tell their stories to police so they can “get an accurate picture of events that night”. 

Detectives can be contacted at the dedicated incident room at Dungannon police station by calling 101, extension 53055.   

