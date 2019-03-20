This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested over Tyrone nightclub tragedy re-arrested on suspicion of Class A drug possession

Three teenagers died in the incident on St Patrick’s Day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:11 PM
10 minutes ago 2,726 Views 2 Comments
Flower tributes outside Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, Co Tyrone
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Flower tributes outside Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, Co Tyrone
Flower tributes outside Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, Co Tyrone
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

A MAN WHO was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco has been further on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. 

17-year-old Lauren Bullock, 16-year-old Connor Currie and 17-year-old Morgan Barnard  were killed in the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Tyrone on Sunday night. 

Yesterday, detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team arrested two men aged 52 and 40 on suspicion of manslaughter. They were taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives conducted a search of a house in Moneymore yesterday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. 

The 52-year-old man who was arrested yesterday has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. 

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray – who heads up the Serious Crime Branch – said: “Over a day into our investigation I can tell you we have already traced the identities of over 160 witnesses and have already spoken to a number of young people who were in the queue at the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.”

Parents are being urged to talk to their children and encourage them to come forward to tell their stories to police so they can “get an accurate picture of events that night”. 

Detectives can be contacted at the dedicated incident room at Dungannon police station by calling 101, extension 53055.   

