Eleanor hits the sliothar while her brother Willian (L) also plays hurling in the park at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the GAA has issued a warning about the risks of unsafe GAA helmets.

It comes as the CCPC published guidance for consumers highlighting the key safety tips to be aware of when buying a GAA helmet.

The CCPC and GAA has warned consumers that helmets should arrive already assembled and that you should not need to attached a faceguard.

Consumers should also be on the lookout for the CE mark and the CCPC warns that a helmet should not be purchased if there is no CE mark.

CE marking indicates that the product has been assessed and deemed to meet EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

Consumers should also be wary of any signs of poor quality, such as misspellings on the branding.

Players should also avoid helmets if there are any obvious dangers, such as sharp edges, rough surfaces, or protruding screws.

Consumers have also be warned against modifying helmets in any way, such as cutting a hole in it or removing the faceguard.

Pat Kenny, a member of the CCPC, said the commission is delighted to be partnering with the GAA to raise awareness of the risks of unsafe helmets.

He’s advised consumers to only purchase GAA helmets from reputable retailers, to avoid buying from businesses based outside the EU, and to be wary of buying from an online market place or social media.

Kenny also warned that an unsafe GAA helmet can result in a serious risk of injury if a player is hit by a hurl or sliotar.

Meanwhile, Jim Bolger, Chair of the GAA/Camogie Association Helmet Workgroup, noted that it is mandatory for a player to wear a helmet with a facial guard that meets the required safety standards.

He said the partnership with the CCPC “reiterates the message to players and consumers to purchase a helmet that meets the GAA’s requirements and will protect players from facial or eye injury”.

Consumers who have safety concerns about a helmet they have already purchased are advised to stop using the product immediately and to contact the CCPC consumer helpline on 01 402 5555.

They are also advised to contact the manufacturer or retailer with details of any faults or issues.