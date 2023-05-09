Not realistic to expect all GAA matches to be televised, says Taoiseach

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that RTÉ and the GAA must decide which matches are important enough to be televised and which should be streamed behind a paywall.

The GAA has been heavily criticised after the Munster senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Cork was aired on GAA Go instead of on free-to-air television.

There was also backlash last weekend when Clare’s victory over Limerick was also streamed behind a paywall on GAAGO.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today, Varadkar said: “There could be as many as 10, 15 major [GAA] matches on every weekend. It’s not possible for RTE and TG4 to televise all of those matches.

“The solution to me seems to lie in making sure that the most popular most important matches are the ones that are on RTE and TG4, and use GAAGO for the other matches.

“I think we all understand that all matches can’t be televised.”

Varadkar said he supported the position of Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who said yesterday that the broadcasting schedule of GAA matches should be reviewed.

He added: “Yes, it would be great if all matches can be free to air, but when you’ve 15 major matches every weekend – and that’s just GAA, nevermind all the other sports – it’s probably not practical for everything to be free to air.”

Martin said, however, that he believes all GAA games should be shown free-to-air.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said in the Dáil that RTÉ and the GAA “have come together to essentially privatise the viewing of our national sport”.

RTÉ matches

GAAGO, which is a joint venture between RTÉ and the GAA, is showing 39 matches this season. A season pass for GAA Go is €79 and a single match costs €12 to view.

Declan McBennett, the Group Head at RTÉ Sport, said earlier today that RTÉ was “very grateful to have the rights to 31 matches” in the senior Gaelic football and hurling championships.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One, McBennett said the broadcaster was mandated through its agreement with the GAA to broadcast 16 matches – finals, semi-finals, quarter finals and provincial finals in both football and hurling.

The remaining 15 matches are spread over eight weekends, he said.

“When you have such a condensed calendar, you are inevitably going to have a clash of major hurling matches coming up against major football matches.”

He said it was “unfortunate” that the Munster senior provincial final between Cork and Tipperary was not shown on TV over the weekend, and RTÉ “fully understand[s]” fans’ disappointment.

“We cannot cover the whole of the Munster hurling championship to the neglect of counties like Sligo or Clare or indeed Louth this coming weekend.”

McBennett said “there has never been more free-to-air sport” on RTÉ when accounting for other sports such as soccer and rugby.

He conceded that the streaming setup of GAA Go was an issue for some fans. Critics have suggested in recent days that elderly viewers were being excluded if they did not have broadband or the computer skills to watch a match on the streaming service.