Senior hurling should always be free-to-air, says Micheál Martin amid criticism of 'GAA Go'

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the GAA’s decision to make fans pay to watch some senior hurling matches via an app “should be reviewed” over concerns that older hurling fans are being excluded.

Three out of five Munster Senior Hurling Championship games this year have been shown on the GAAGo service run by RTÉ and the GAA.

The service hosts 38 exclusive GAA games for €79 and can be accessed on smartphones or streamed onto television.

Age Action Ireland, which advocates for older people, has called for the games to be free to air on television so that older people who may not have high quality broadband or internet skills are not excluded.

Martin, who attended a match between Cork and Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, said that he agreed that the games should be free to air.

“We’ve had two classics already in terms of the Clare-Limerick game and the Cork-Tipp game and it just seems a significant audience didn’t get access to that,” he said today.

“They didn’t see hurling at its best,” Martin said, adding: “Our senior citizens need to be able to watch these games.”

“I think it’s something that should be reviewed for the benefit of hurling itself.”

Age Action Ireland has stated that almost 300,000 older people who do not use the internet are being ignored.

“GAA has done a lot of work to be inclusive but what this issue shows is that sometimes it is not just the physical accessibility but invisible barriers that are a problem. Digital exclusion is one of those invisible barriers,” the group said.

Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs Celine Clarke, told RTÉ’s This Week programme that there is a danger that digital-first policies “discriminate and excludes those not using the internet”.

“Unfortunately, older people are expressing great frustration at the push by private enterprises or organisations like banking or the GAA to move things to a digital first policy,” she said.

“Whether that’s the streaming services like GAA Go or cashless turnstiles, it really deepens the digital exclusion and therefore the social exclusion as well.”