#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Go ahead given to GAA for seven storey 200 bedroom hotel near Croke Park

Stock market listed hotel group Dalata is to operate the hotel under the group’s Maldron brand.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 5:57 PM
45 minutes ago 4,607 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409769
Image: Shutterstock/oatawa
Image: Shutterstock/oatawa

AN BORD PLEANALA has given the go-ahead to the GAA for a seven storey 200-bedroom hotel on the grounds of Clonliffe College located close to Croke Park in Dublin.

The appeals board has granted planning permission despite strong opposition by two objectors, Kate O’Hea and Margaret Gaughran who last year appealed Dublin City Council’s decision to grant to An Bord Pleanala.

A number of local residents also made submissions to the board in support of the appeals made.

Stock market listed hotel group Dalata is to operate the hotel under the group’s Maldron brand.

The GAA purchased the 31.8 acre Clonliffe College for €95 million where the hotel is to be built and since then, the GAA has sold on 19 acres to international property firm, Hines for housing.

One of the objectors’ primary concerns was the scale and size of the hotel and this was acknowledged by board inspector in the case, Paul Caprani who stated the board might consider that the top floor be removed in the approved plan.

Caprani stated that the construction of a seven storey building onto Clonliffe Road constitutes “a significant and profound departure from the prevailing height and scale of buildings along the road”.

He stated that the board might consider reducing the overall height of the development by at least one storey in order to reduce the impact of the building on residential amenity and also to ensure and that the building constitutes a less strident departure from the size of buildings along Clonliffe Road.

However, in its formal order, the board did not adopt Caprani’s recommendation to remove the top floor and the seven storey scheme is to be proceed.

The board concluded that the scheme would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of urban design and surrounding residential amenity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Caprani recommended that planning permission be granted after concluding that the proposal would constitute an appropriate development at the site.

One of the appellants, Kate O’Hea argued that the proposed development is grossly out of scale with neighbouring properties

Planning consultants for the operator of the family run Shrewsbury House Nursing Home, Margaret Gaughran claimed in the Gaughran appeal that the proposed hotel is totally inappropriate in the context of the existing style and scale of buildings along Clonliffe Road.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie