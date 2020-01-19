This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 15-year-old missing from Dublin

Lacramioara Gabriela Argint was last seen on Talbot Street in the city centre at around 5pm yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 11:32 AM
Lacramioara Gabriela Argint
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old missing from Dublin. 

Lacramioara Gabriela Argint was last seen on Talbot Street in the city centre at around 5pm yesterday evening.

She is described as being around 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. 

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and dark runners. 

Gardaí and Lacramioara’s family are concerned for her welfare. 

Anyone who may have seen Lacramioara or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

