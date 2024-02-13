Irish language activists and politicians protest at the Dáil over 'Gaeltacht housing crisis'

DEMONSTRATORS FROM IRELAND’S Gaeltacht gathered at the gates of Leinster House today to protest the Government’s “repeated delays” in addressing what they described as a housing crisis affecting areas where Irish is the first language.

The demonstration coincided with the Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage beginning discussions on amendments to the Planning and Development Bill 2023.

The protest was organised by Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga, who said the aim was to draw attention to the “ongoing Gaeltacht Housing Crisis and to highlight deficiencies in the Planning and Development Bill as it relates to the Gaeltacht”, a statement from the group said.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for the people of the Gaeltacht to obtain planning permission in their own localities,” said the group’s spokesperson Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí.

“People have planning permission refused on the basis, according to local councils, that they don’t have a ‘local need’ and the definition of what constitutes a ‘local need’ is continually narrowing and constricting.”

“This has a huge and direct impact on Irish in the Gaeltacht and the ability of Irish speakers to continue living in the Gaeltacht,” said another spokesperson Róisín Ní Chinnéide, who spoke to The Journal outside the Dáil.

A sign at the protest. Translation: Fair housing in the Gaeltacht Sadbh Cox Sadbh Cox

Ní Chinnéide said that the Irish language needs to be included as a “local need” in order to address the situation and that this should come in at a national level, which is why they chose today to hod their protest.

She said there is a “huge discrepancy” between how different councils deal with the issue.

“So we’re looking for a kind of best practice to be implemented around the country.”

Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairead Farrell was also in attendance at the protest.

She told The Journal that it is “impossible for young people to try and be able to build in the Connemara area”.

“If we want to protect the Irish language and even build on it, then we need to make sure it is a viable option for people to live there,” she said.

Her Sinn Féin colleague Aengus Ó Snodaigh was also at the demonstration and said “the State has to step in”.

He also pointed to guidelines that were expected to be published by the Government and supplied to councils over two years ago.

“It’s still delayed,” he said. “One department is blaming another… and it’s back and forth between the Department of Housing and the Depart of the the Gaeltacht.”

Ó Snodaigh also said that the necessary infrastructure, like water pipes, needed funding, too.

He was hopeful that the demonstration would raise awareness among other TDs.

“We have an opportunity now to address a problem that is there and to make sure the families stay in the Gaeltacht area.”

With reporting form Sadbh Cox