Quiz: How much do you know about Galway city?

AFTER A SUN-KISSED couple of weeks the Galway International Arts Festival is winding down for another year.

It’s out with the sandals and in with the suits as the Galway Races saddles up for its first full-capacity festival since Covid-19 arrived on Irish shores.

On top of that, the county’s senior gaelic football team is competing in its first All-Ireland final since 2001 tomorrow.

With all of that going on, test how much you know about Galway city?

What street are we on here? Alamy Shop Street Quay Street

Abbeygate Street Flood Street What famous revolutionary has ties to the city (their great-great-great-great grandfather was from Galway)? Vladimir Lenin Rosa Luxemburg

Che Guevara Maximilien Robespierre You went for a pint in the Bierhaus and then caught some traditional music in The Crane. Where would locals say you are? Alamy The West The Village

The Ring The Park The views from this sewage treatment plant are among the best of any sewage treatment plant in Europe. Where is it? Alamy Dog’s Bay Mutton Island

Crab Rock Bay of Pigs What part of the city is this famous style of ring named after? Alamy Claddagh Shantalla

Westside Ballybane The Tribes of Galway were merchant families who had the run of the place for over 500 years (1200s - 1800s). How many tribes were there? Alamy Six Nine

12 14 Which one of these is NOT the name of one of the tribes? Bodkin Bannon

Ffrench Font Where are you now? Alamy Bohermore High Street

Eyre Square Kirwan's Lane According to local legend, what happened here in 1493? Alamy Galway’s mayor hanged his own son for murder The first case of the great plague of 1494-1497 was detected

The capture of Galway by Cromwell’s forces was declared The Claddagh ring was invented Galway native Nora Barnacle was the wife and muse of which famous Irish author? Samuel Beckett Brendan Behan

William Butler Yeats James Joyce Bloomsday falls on the same day as their first date True False If you crossed Wolfe Tone bridge and went through the Spanish Arch you’d end up on? Shutterstock The Long Walk Eyre Square

The Swamp Mill Street What’s this called? Shutterstock The Circus The Hippodrome

Will there be a party in the city on Sunday night? Inpho There's always a party in Galway