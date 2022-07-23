Quiz: How much do you know about Galway city?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AFTER A SUN-KISSED couple of weeks the Galway International Arts Festival is winding down for another year.
It’s out with the sandals and in with the suits as the Galway Races saddles up for its first full-capacity festival since Covid-19 arrived on Irish shores.
On top of that, the county’s senior gaelic football team is competing in its first All-Ireland final since 2001 tomorrow.
With all of that going on, test how much you know about Galway city?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)