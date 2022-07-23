Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Quiz: How much do you know about Galway city?

It’s a great time of year in the town of the tribes.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
AFTER A SUN-KISSED couple of weeks the Galway International Arts Festival is winding down for another year.

It’s out with the sandals and in with the suits as the Galway Races saddles up for its first full-capacity festival since Covid-19 arrived on Irish shores.

On top of that, the county’s senior gaelic football team is competing in its first All-Ireland final since 2001 tomorrow.

With all of that going on, test how much you know about Galway city?

What street are we on here?
Alamy
Shop Street
Quay Street

Abbeygate Street
Flood Street
What famous revolutionary has ties to the city (their great-great-great-great grandfather was from Galway)?
Vladimir Lenin
Rosa Luxemburg

Che Guevara
Maximilien Robespierre
You went for a pint in the Bierhaus and then caught some traditional music in The Crane. Where would locals say you are?
Alamy
The West
The Village

The Ring
The Park
The views from this sewage treatment plant are among the best of any sewage treatment plant in Europe. Where is it?
Alamy
Dog’s Bay
Mutton Island

Crab Rock
Bay of Pigs
What part of the city is this famous style of ring named after?
Alamy
Claddagh
Shantalla

Westside
Ballybane
The Tribes of Galway were merchant families who had the run of the place for over 500 years (1200s - 1800s). How many tribes were there?
Alamy
Six
Nine

12
14
Which one of these is NOT the name of one of the tribes?
Bodkin
Bannon

Ffrench
Font
Where are you now?
Alamy
Bohermore
High Street

Eyre Square
Kirwan's Lane
According to local legend, what happened here in 1493?
Alamy
Galway’s mayor hanged his own son for murder
The first case of the great plague of 1494-1497 was detected

The capture of Galway by Cromwell’s forces was declared
The Claddagh ring was invented
Galway native Nora Barnacle was the wife and muse of which famous Irish author?
Samuel Beckett
Brendan Behan

William Butler Yeats
James Joyce
Bloomsday falls on the same day as their first date
True
False
If you crossed Wolfe Tone bridge and went through the Spanish Arch you’d end up on?
Shutterstock
The Long Walk
Eyre Square

The Swamp
Mill Street
What’s this called?
Shutterstock
The Circus
The Hippodrome

The Big Top
The Marquee
Will there be a party in the city on Sunday night?
Inpho
There’s always a party in Galway
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
F
The questions didn't suit you.
Share your result:

