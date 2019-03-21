Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of an estimated €320,000 worth of cannabis grass and cocaine, along with a firearm.

Gardaí from the divisional drug unit in Galway, assisted by local gardaí in Loughrea and the dog unit, searched a house under warrant in the east of the county this morning.

The search was aimed at targeting organised criminal activity in Galway East.

During the course of the search, cannabis grass and cocaine with an estimated street value of €320,000 (subject to analysis) was seized, along with a firearm.

Two men – one in his mid 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested at the scene in connection with the seizures. Both have been detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.