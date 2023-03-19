Two men due in court over shots fired at a house in Galway

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway this week.
The two men were arrested on Thursday and have since been charged.
They both due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning, at 10.30am.
