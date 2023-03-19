Advertisement

Sunday 19 March 2023
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Courts
Two men due in court over shots fired at a house in Galway
The two men were arrested on Thursday and have since been charged.
55 minutes ago

TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway this week.

The two men were arrested on Thursday and have since been charged.

They both due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

Emer Moreau
