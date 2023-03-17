Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 17 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
# Galway
Gardaí appeal for information on shots fired at house in Galway last night
There was no one injured in the incident.
1.6k
0
33 minutes ago

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway city yesterday evening.

At approximately 7:30pm, a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It’s understood those involved fled from the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

Investigating gardaí later arrested two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.

Both are currently detained.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags