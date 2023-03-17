Gardaí appeal for information on shots fired at house in Galway last night

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway city yesterday evening.

At approximately 7:30pm, a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It’s understood those involved fled from the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

Investigating gardaí later arrested two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.

Both are currently detained.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.