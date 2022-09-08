Two men arrested after €465,000 cannabis drug seizure at Galway growhouse

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €465,000 worth of drugs following a search in Galway yesterday.
At around 12:30pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballygar, Co. Galway.
During the course of this search, cannabis plants with a value of €465,000 were discovered on the property.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested as a result.
Both were detained at Waterford North Western Regional Headquarters.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court this morning.
The search operation was part of Operation Tara, which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels”.
