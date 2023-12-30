Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses over fire at Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses over a fire at a Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers.

Investigators, who are receiving support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), say they have completed a “large number” of tasks as part of their efforts to find out those behind the blaze started late Saturday night on 16 December at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill.

No persons were in the building at the time of the incident but there was “substantial damage” caused to the property, according to gardaí.

It required the fire services to attend the scene and bring the fire under control, with the incident drawing condemnation from leading politicians in its aftermath.

The fallout also saw Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and senior gardaí contradicting each other in the days subsequent to the fire, over whether gardaí were told in advance that asylum seekers would be housed in the hotel.

In their latest witness appeal, gardaí said they’re hoping to hear from members of the community in the Rosscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas will come forward.

The investigation is led by the Galway Divisional Crime Unit, which is now being supported by the GNBCI.

Today they issued their second witness appeal for the fire, having issued the first one week ago on Saturday 23 December.

“An incident room has been established in relation to this investigation and a large number of investigative tasks have been completed,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The investigation team would like to thank the local community for the support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them.

“In particular, members of the community in the Rosscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist Gardaí is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.