Gardaí appeal for witnesses over fire at Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the suspected arson attack last week at the Galway hotel that was set to house asylum seekers.

The blaze started at around 11.35pm on Saturday, 16 December at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill, requiring the fire services to attend the scene and bring the fire under control.

There were no people inside the building at the time of the incident.

The fire caused significant damaged to the hotel building.

In a statement today, gardaí said the technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and enquires are ongoing.

The Garda investigation team is now appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them.

In particular, members of the community in the Roscahill, Outhterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist gardaí is asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station 095 22500 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.