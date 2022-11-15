Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Gambling Regulation Bill to be brought before Cabinet today

The legislation will establish, for the first time, the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

49 minutes ago 1,292 Views 1 Comment
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock

THE CABINET WILL today be asked to approve the publication of the Gambling Regulation Bill.

It’s understood the new legislation, which has been led by Minister of State James Browne in the Department of Justice, aims to provide a more modern and improved approach to the licencing and regulation of gambling in Ireland today. 

It will recognise the variety of gambling activities available in the State and the impact of technology on the gambling industry in Ireland. 

The legislation will also establish, for the first time, the Gambling Regulatory Authority. 

The regulator will focus on public safety and wellbeing, covering in-person and online gambling. It will also have powers to regulate advertising, gambling websites and apps. 

In September, Browne announced the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield as the new CEO of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

It is expected that the authority will commence operations as soon as possible after the draft Gambling Regulation Bill is enacted, with the authority to become operational in 2023.

In September, Browne said the appointment of a CEO of the authority “is an important milestone” in achieving greater regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland.

“This is an incredibly important piece of work from a social perspective and will make a real difference in preventing harm to people from problem gambling, but also to ensuring that modern and effective licensing and regulatory measures are in place for the industry,” said Browne.

He said the appointment of the CEO in parallel with the drafting and passage of the the legislation, will ensure that authority can “hit the ground running”.

Related Reads

08.09.22 After years of delays, Govt appoints the first ever gambling regulator to oversee sector
09.02.22 There are an estimated 12,000 problem gamblers in Ireland, health report finds
05.04.21 'Not fit for purpose': Problem gambling supports 'lumped in' with alcohol and drug addiction services

Campaigners have long said the industry cannot be allowed to self-regulate, and that Ireland should introduce legislation to regulate an industry that has seen revenues skyrocket in recent decades.

The Irish Government, however, has been somewhat slow to regulate the gambling arena. 

As far back as 2013, the Government was seeking to create new laws around gambling in Ireland and a regulator to oversee it.

In 2005, the UK Gambling Commission was set up, however, it has only been in the last two years that there has been movement. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie