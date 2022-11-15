Gambling Regulation Bill to be brought before Cabinet today

THE CABINET WILL today be asked to approve the publication of the Gambling Regulation Bill.

It’s understood the new legislation, which has been led by Minister of State James Browne in the Department of Justice, aims to provide a more modern and improved approach to the licencing and regulation of gambling in Ireland today.

It will recognise the variety of gambling activities available in the State and the impact of technology on the gambling industry in Ireland.

The legislation will also establish, for the first time, the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

The regulator will focus on public safety and wellbeing, covering in-person and online gambling. It will also have powers to regulate advertising, gambling websites and apps.

In September, Browne announced the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield as the new CEO of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

It is expected that the authority will commence operations as soon as possible after the draft Gambling Regulation Bill is enacted, with the authority to become operational in 2023.

In September, Browne said the appointment of a CEO of the authority “is an important milestone” in achieving greater regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland.

“This is an incredibly important piece of work from a social perspective and will make a real difference in preventing harm to people from problem gambling, but also to ensuring that modern and effective licensing and regulatory measures are in place for the industry,” said Browne.

He said the appointment of the CEO in parallel with the drafting and passage of the the legislation, will ensure that authority can “hit the ground running”.

Campaigners have long said the industry cannot be allowed to self-regulate, and that Ireland should introduce legislation to regulate an industry that has seen revenues skyrocket in recent decades.

The Irish Government, however, has been somewhat slow to regulate the gambling arena.

As far back as 2013, the Government was seeking to create new laws around gambling in Ireland and a regulator to oversee it.

In 2005, the UK Gambling Commission was set up, however, it has only been in the last two years that there has been movement.

With reporting by Christina Finn