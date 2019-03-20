Government to approve plan to establish gambling regulatory authority

THE GOVERNMENT IS today set to approve a plan to establish a gambling regulatory authority.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice David Stanton will bring to Cabinet proposals contained in a report from an inter-departmental working group on issues around gambling.

The government has sought to introduce new legislation for the gambling industry as far back as 2013 but so far failed to do so, and it’s understood that to enact that legislation now wouldn’t be sufficient given the technological advances in the industry in the past six years.

In light of that, Stanton’s working group has been working to update the legislation to better reflect the situation in 2019.

The new gambling authority would be given the power to develop and enforce necessary and appropriate licencing and regulatory measures in respect of all gambling activities, including online betting.

Provision will also be made by the gambling authority to regulate in respect of the protection of vulnerable persons.

It is expected a social fund will be established to support research, information campaigns and even treatment. This fund will be supported by levies on betting companies.

In the most recent Budget, Minister Paschal Donohoe raised gambling duty from 1% to 2% which is expected to bring in an extra €50 million this year. The government resisted lobbying from the gambling industry on the matter, but had indicated recently that monies raised here wouldn’t be ring fenced for problem gambling treatment.

Furthermore, the HSE has admitted that its statistics on problem gambling do not paint a full picture of the extent of the problem, with the only recent data suggesting that there are around 40,000 problem gamblers in Ireland – a far lower proportion of the population than in Northern Ireland.

Officials at the Department of Justice have begun work on drafting the heads of legislation and acquiring the resources needed to establish the regulatory regime.

The government’s ultimate aim for the regulator, however, is that it will be self-financing through fees and levies imposed on licensed gambling operators.

The government is also expected to approve the publication of the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Bill 2019 today.

This piece of legislation will update the previous Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956 by bringing changes to the permit and licencing approach to small-scale, local gaming and lottery activity. It will also update certain stake and prize limits and standardise the minimum gambling age at 18.

With reporting from Christina Finn