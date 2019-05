[Spoilers lie ahead so only read on if you've watched the final episode of Game of Thrones]

DID ANY OF you see that coming?

Bran on the Iron Throne. Sansa is Queen in the North. Arya is off on the kind of adventure she always wanted.

It may not have worked out for Jon Snow but we assume he’ll be happy “norf of the wall” for the rest of his days.

There were a few finer details in the last ever episode of Game of Thrones, but how closely were you watching?