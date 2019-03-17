Ten complaints made against senior garda in four-year period

AT LEAST 10 complaints, including allegations of physically threatening behaviour, have been made against a senior garda officer in the past four years, TheJournal.ie has learned.

The officer has been at the centre of a number of allegations since 2015, with the most recent being made earlier this year.

It is unclear if any disciplinary measures will be taken against the member of An Garda Síochána. Asked a number of question by TheJournal.ie, the Garda Press Office said it does not comment on internal disciplinary matters.

This year’s complaint is still being processed and the senior officer has been informed of the allegations made against him. He denies any wrongdoing.

Other allegations made against the officer include that of:

Bullying

Abusive behaviour

Threatening behaviour

Use of foul language towards members and civilian staff

These complaints have been made by both gardaí and civilian clerical workers within the station.

The station the officer is posted in is facing what has been described by multiple sources as a “serious morale” problem as officers do their utmost to avoid coming into contact with management.

There have been a significant number of transfer requests out of the district in the last five years. There has also been a much higher-than-average level of sick leave, according to sources familiar with the station and how it works.

The senior garda at the centre of the allegations has fewer than five years left until retirement.

Contact me in confidence by downloading the Threema app. My ID is 3UTJ6TTE. See more details here.