Garda and PSNI chiefs approve review into Covid-19 policing

Drew Harris and Simon Byrne pictured today. Source: PA Images

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne have formally signed the terms of reference for a joint review into the response of An Garda Siochana and the PSNI to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The heads of both police forces signed the document at a meeting in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone earlier today.

The men then conducted a joint patrol with local officers on the Tyrone/Monaghan border.

Harris and Byrne hold a weekly conference call meeting to review ongoing progress during the pandemic.

Positive meeting with @GardaTraffic Commissioner on the Tyrone/Monaghan border this morning. We agreed the TOR for the joint review of the #Covid19 response & discussed our continued joint approach. Also good to get out on patrol together, a strong partnership #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/S2giiXoOhI — Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) May 9, 2020 Source: Simon Byrne /Twitter

Last month, the Taoiseach said lockdown regulations do not need to be amended to prevent day-trippers from Northern Ireland travelling to the Republic.

In April, a loophole in the emergency legislation emerged whereby concerns surfaced that people in Northern Ireland did not have to abide by movement restrictions once they had arrived in the Republic.

Speaking in the Dáil at the time, Varadkar said he had consulted with the Attorney General in relation to the loophole and it was determined that no changes to the emergency laws are needed.

He said, instead, the gardaí and the PSNI need to co-operate to enforce laws on both sides of the border.

Varadkar said anyone day-tripping from Northern Ireland into the Republic is in breach of local law in Northern Ireland, and vice versa.