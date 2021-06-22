Gardaí appeal for assistance locating missing Offaly man (45)

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in locating 45-year-old Eric Frawley, who went missing yesterday.

Eric went missing from his home in Tullamore, Co Offaly. He’s described as being six feet tall with brown eyes and brown/greying hair and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a khaki green jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike runners.

It’s believed Eric is travelling on a blue mountain bike.

Gardaí and Eric’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information that may aid in location Eric is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.