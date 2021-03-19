Teenage boy, 14, missing from Dalkey found safe

A TEENAGE BOY who was missing from his home has been located safe and well.
The teenager, 14, had been last seen in Dalkey, Dublin on the evening of St Patrick’s Day.
Gardaí have said that the boy has been found.
“We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter,” gardaí said.
