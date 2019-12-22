This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 December, 2019
Gardaí appeal for information on shooting and criminal damage incident in Galway

The incident took place at around 3am this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 6:12 PM
Brackernagh, Ballinasloe.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information after a shooting incident and criminal damage to a house in Ballinasloe, Co Galway early this morning. 

The woman who owned the house reported hearing two loud bangs at approximately 3am this morning from her house in Brackernagh.  

There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house and further damage to a van parked in the driveway.

Nobody was injured during the incident. 

Gardaí investigating are looking to speak to anybody in the vicinity of the Brackernagh area in Ballinasloe between 2.30am and 3am this morning.

Gardaí are also looking to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who were close to the location at this time and may have dash cam footage.

They can be contacted at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

