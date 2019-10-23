This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 15-year-old missing for more than a week

He is described as 6’2 in height, slight build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 10:05 PM
51 minutes ago 4,099 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864758
Peter Lyons
Image: Garda press office
Peter Lyons
Peter Lyons
Image: Garda press office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in locating teenager Peter (PJ) Lyons who has been missing for more than a week. 

The 15-year-old from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was last seen on Tuesday 15 October in the Oakfield Industrial Estate, and is originally from Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin. 

He is described as being 6’2 in height, slight build, with fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen. 

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie