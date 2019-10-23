Gardaí appeal for help in locating 15-year-old missing for more than a week

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in locating teenager Peter (PJ) Lyons who has been missing for more than a week.

The 15-year-old from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was last seen on Tuesday 15 October in the Oakfield Industrial Estate, and is originally from Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin.

He is described as being 6’2 in height, slight build, with fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.