Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to cash-in-transit robbery in Trim

A cash box with an undisclosed amount of money was stolen on Monday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,900 Views 1 Comment
The entrance to Trim Retail Park where the incident took place.
Image: Google Street View
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a cash-in-transit robbery which took place in Trim, Co Meath on Monday. 

The robbery occurred at a premises in Trim Retail Park at Navan Gate. 

An employee was transporting a cash box when they were approached and allegedly threatened by a man.

The man stole the box which contained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also looking to hear from road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Trim-Navan Road between 6am and 7.30am on Monday, particularly the minor road which passes Marcie Regan’s pub and links the Trim-Dublin Road to the Trim-Navan Road 

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Trim on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

