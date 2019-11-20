This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal collision involving 16-year-old boy in Limerick

The collision occurred on the N21, Garrunboy, in Adare, Co Limerick on Sunday 17 November at around 3.45am.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 7:31 AM
17 minutes ago 1,099 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4898299
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a fatal crash in Limerick on Sunday. 

The collision occurred on the N21, Garrunboy, in Adare, Co Limerick on Sunday 17 November at around 3.45am. 

A 16-year-old boy, believed to be walking home from a party, was killed after he was struck by a car. 

The boy, later named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick. 

The driver of the car was reported to be uninjured during the incident. 

Gardaí at Newcastle West Garda Station are now appealing for witnesses to contact them. 

Any road users who may have either witnessed the collision or had travelled on this section of the N21 on Sunday morning between the hours of 3.20am and 3.50am, and may have camera footage, is asked to contact gardaí at Newcastle West on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

