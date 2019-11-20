Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal collision involving 16-year-old boy in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a fatal crash in Limerick on Sunday.

The collision occurred on the N21, Garrunboy, in Adare, Co Limerick on Sunday 17 November at around 3.45am.

A 16-year-old boy, believed to be walking home from a party, was killed after he was struck by a car.

The boy, later named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

The driver of the car was reported to be uninjured during the incident.

Gardaí at Newcastle West Garda Station are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Any road users who may have either witnessed the collision or had travelled on this section of the N21 on Sunday morning between the hours of 3.20am and 3.50am, and may have camera footage, is asked to contact gardaí at Newcastle West on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.