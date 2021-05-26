#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Gardaí appeal for help as four children missing for 20 days

Gardaí said they are concerned for their welfare.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 May 2021, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 12,015 Views 0 Comments
Photo of Helen, Ann & Margaret. Photo of Helen, Ann & Margaret.

Photo of Thomas & Helen Photo of Thomas and Helen.

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help tracking the whereabouts of Thomas Connors (12 years), Ann Connors (10 years), Margaret Connors (7 years) and Helen Connors (2 years), who have been missing from the Dublin area since 6 May 2021.

Gardaí are trying to establish the whereabouts of the Connors’ children. The children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Gardaí said they have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

