Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 2 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Gardaí Jack Faulkner
Waterford
Gardaí ask for public's help finding missing teenager Jack Faulkner
When last seen, Jack was wearing a black The North Face jacket and grey trousers.
9.6k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jack Faulkner who has been missing from his home in Ballybeg, Waterford since Saturday evening.

Jack has sandy red hair and blue eyes and is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches (162cm) tall with a thin build.

When last seen, Jack was wearing a black The North Face jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags