Gardaí ask for public's help finding missing teenager Jack Faulkner

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jack Faulkner who has been missing from his home in Ballybeg, Waterford since Saturday evening.

Jack has sandy red hair and blue eyes and is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches (162cm) tall with a thin build.

When last seen, Jack was wearing a black The North Face jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

