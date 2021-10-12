Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision involving motorcyclist and car in Co Louth

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED an appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred in Co Louth last month.

A 22 year-old motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a car near Dooley’s pub and restaurant at Edmonstown on 11 September.

The incident left the man in a critical condition in hospital, and he died a number of days later. The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s and his passenger, a man in his mid-60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They said that the accident happened on the same day as the All Ireland football final between Mayo and Tyrone, and said it is likely that many Tyrone spectators would have been using the N2 returning from the game.

Investigators have appealed to any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are particularly seeking anyone with dash-camera footage, including coverage of the N2 near Dooley’s pub and restaurant, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.