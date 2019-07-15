This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal to help trace teenage girl missing from Kerry since 13 July

Shania Coffey was last seen at her home on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 15 Jul 2019, 10:01 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN KERRY HAVE launched a public appeal as they seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl who has been missing since the weekend.

16 year-old Shania Coffey was last seen at her home in Tralee on Saturday 13 July.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build, and with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings with white writing on the legs, a black and blue zip hoody and white Adidas runners. 

Anyone who has seen Shania or who can assist in locating her whereabouts is being asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

