Gardaí conduct checkpoints in Dublin to remind public of Level 3 restrictions

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN conducting checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the capital over the weekend to remind members of the public of the Level 3 restrictions in place in Dublin.

Additional gardaí were drafted to Dublin for the weekend as part of Operation Fanacht, which focuses on supporting compliance with public health measures.

An Garda Síochána this weekend said it has been “engaging with motorists and explaining the importance of complying with current government health guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus”.

Health officials today confirmed there are 396 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 241 of those new cases in Dublin.

The current advice not to travel outside of Dublin is not enforceable by law and the checkpoints, like many others during the pandemic, are designed to remind motorists of what they are being advised to do.

Source: An Garda Síochána

The force said officers will use the approach of the three E’s (engage, educate and encourage) to promote compliance with the guidelines and regulations.

On Friday Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said people need to come together to protect their local communities and in particular the most vulnerable in society.

“It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of Covid-19. An Garda Síochána will do its part in keeping people safe,” he said.