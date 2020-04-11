This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 April, 2020
Gardaí urge people to stay home as temperatures set to reach 20 degrees in some areas

Concerns have been raised that some people may flout guidelines over the long weekend as the country looks set to enjoy sunny weather.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 8:17 AM
19 minutes ago 4,595 Views 14 Comments
A garda checkpoint on the M11, as part of Operation Fanacht, yesterday.
A garda checkpoint on the M11, as part of Operation Fanacht, yesterday.
GARDAÍ HAVE URGED people to obey public health guidelines and stay at home if possible this weekend as efforts to flatten the curve of the Covid-10 spread continue.

Concerns have been raised that some people may flout the guidelines over the Easter weekend as the country looks set to enjoy sunny weather with it reaching 20 degrees Celsius is some areas.

Checkpoints are in place nationwide and gardaí have the power to arrest people who ignore the guidelines.

Yesterday it was announced that restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of the virus are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

Exceptions to leaving thome include essential workers travelling to work, and people going to shops for essential items, for vital family healthcare reasons or to take physical exercise within a 2km radius.

People over the age of 70 and other categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 have to continue cocooning and not leave their homes.

Gardaí are on patrol across the country this morning and will continue to do so over the coming days as part of Operation Fanacht.

Saving lives

Speaking at Government Buildings yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We all want to be outside. We want to be with our friends and family. We want to see the mountains and the sea. We want to feel that we can go anywhere. We want to be free.

“And I know it is very difficult, but every sacrifice that we make is helping to save lives. It’s making sure that our health service is not overwhelmed.”

He told people their sacrifices “are making a difference”.

“It slows the spread of the virus considerably. But unfortunately, we have not stopped that spread. We all know people who are suffering and breathing at this time.

“Too many have died. And sadly more will die and get sick before this is over.”

Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there are 480 new cases of the virus. It brings the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland to 288.

There are now 8,089 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. This figure includes the 480 new confirmed cases and the 1,035 positives tests from the backlog of tests sent to Germany.

COMMENTS (14)

