This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 480 new cases confirmed in Ireland

It comes as the Taoiseach announced an extension to the restrictions on public movement to the 5 of May.

By Laura Byrne Friday 10 Apr 2020, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 62,092 Views 106 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071836
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there are 480 new cases of the virus.

It brings the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland to 288.

There are now 8,089 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. This figure includes the 480 new confirmed cases and the 1,035 positives tests from the backlog of tests sent to Germany. 

Of those who lost their lives in the last 24 hours, 23 were located in the east, and two in the west of the country – 11 women and 13 men. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 75. 

16 people were reported as having underlying health conditions. 

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that restrictions on public movement will remain in place until 5 May. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are at a “very delicate and critical point” in our response to Covid-19. 

“While measures to date have succeeded in reducing the spread of Covid-19 remains a risk to the people of Ireland.

We know how difficult the measures in place can be on individuals, on families, on friends so we don’t make these recommendations likely but necessary at this time. 

“We are once again asking you to stay home, stay apart, follow the guidelines and limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Data released by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has revealed that 45% are male and 54% are female, with 339 clusters involving 1,512 cases. 

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry acknowledged that the rate of infection in the country’s nursing homes is much higher than in the community. 

“The HSE is working to support residential care facilities through advice on infection prevention and control, staff support and expert clinical advice,” Henry said.

Dr Holohan said the NPHET will be focusing further on nursing homes due to the high rate of infection, a pattern he says can be seen in every country in Europe.

“As our data shows us, there is still a quite a large number of nursing homes without any clusters at this point in time, that would be a continuing focus of us to try to prevent infection spreading into those nursing homes, and to mitigate the impact of the infection in the nursing homes that currently report,” Holohan said. 

As of midnight on 8 April, 1,949 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 1,631 cases have been hospitalised. 

Of those hospitalised 244 were admitted to ICU. Holohan said this evening that 62 people have been discharged from ICU to date. 

Related Reads

10.04.20 Repurposed drugs may be a 'cheap option' to treat Covid-19 patients until a vaccine is developed
09.04.20 Number of people infected by confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland down from four to around one

Holohan told reporters that he “doesn’t have a precise number” as to the number of people who are waiting to be tested, adding that the number of tests done is now in the range of 64,000. 

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly early called for on the government to be more transparent about the current testing situation and to clarify why testing at two of the State’s largest testing facilities had grounded to a halt.

Addressing that issue this evening, Dr Colm Henry said some testing centres were closed this week because the demand wasn’t there. 

“You recall when the case definition was tightened up, it led to a rapid fall in the number of people referred for testing, because we decided to focus on priority groups.

“We’ve now got 49 centres, there’s actually too many of them at this point in time, we’ll need them further down the lane.

“The story yesterday about one test centre being closed was purely related to the demand, we’ve given appointments to anybody’s referred for testing.”

He added that the main issue with testing was in the labs “which is now thankfully reaching a resolution”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (106)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie