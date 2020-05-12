This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Gardaí discover concealed door leading to cannabis grow houses in Tipperary apartment

Gardaí have made three seizures in the last 24 hours.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 May 2020, 1:30 PM
10 minutes ago 987 Views No Comments
The growhouse which was discovered.
Image: Garda Press Office
The growhouse which was discovered.
The growhouse which was discovered.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have arrested and charged a man after discovering a grow house which was found after officers opened a concealed door in the apartment. 

Officers said that €50,000 of suspected cannabis plants were seized yesterday.

Shortly before 5pm, officers from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by Newport gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the North Tipperary area.

There, they found two rooms converted into grow houses. One of the rooms was found through a concealed door that was hidden behind a shelving unit. In both rooms, gardaí found suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth over €50,000.

Both grow houses were fitted out with extractor fans, timers for the various lighting, heaters and irrigation systems.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station. He has since been charged.

Meanwhile, €35,000 worth of cocaine was seized and a man arrested following a search of an apartment complex in the Clondra area of Longford.

The search was carried out by members of the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit supported by local gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit. 

96760885_10158144580363001_5938831681690533888_o The seizure in Longford. Source: Garda Press Office

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In yet another seizure, this time in Westmeath. gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Green Road area of Mullingar.

During the course of the search, officers recovered cannabis with an estimated value of €2,600.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Ashe Road area of Mullingar. Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected amphetamines with an estimated value of €135,000.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

