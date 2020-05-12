Gardaí discover concealed door leading to cannabis grow houses in Tipperary apartment

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have arrested and charged a man after discovering a grow house which was found after officers opened a concealed door in the apartment.

Officers said that €50,000 of suspected cannabis plants were seized yesterday.

Shortly before 5pm, officers from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by Newport gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the North Tipperary area.

There, they found two rooms converted into grow houses. One of the rooms was found through a concealed door that was hidden behind a shelving unit. In both rooms, gardaí found suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth over €50,000.

Both grow houses were fitted out with extractor fans, timers for the various lighting, heaters and irrigation systems.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station. He has since been charged.

Meanwhile, €35,000 worth of cocaine was seized and a man arrested following a search of an apartment complex in the Clondra area of Longford.

The search was carried out by members of the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit supported by local gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit.

The seizure in Longford. Source: Garda Press Office

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In yet another seizure, this time in Westmeath. gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Green Road area of Mullingar.

During the course of the search, officers recovered cannabis with an estimated value of €2,600.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Ashe Road area of Mullingar. Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected amphetamines with an estimated value of €135,000.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.