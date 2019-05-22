Internal garda probe after video emerges of €10k cash seizure being flaunted on camera

A GARDA DISCIPLINARY investigation has been launched after a video emerged showing cash, believed to have been seized at a checkpoint, being flaunted on video in a car.

The footage, which features two individuals in the vehicle, appears to have been filmed by the driver.

It shows two official garda evidence bags with wads of €50 notes inside, being held up by the person in the passenger seat.

The man behind the wheel, who is filming the footage, can then be heard stating: “See boys, I’m off, ten Gs [ten grand] from the checkpoint…f**k the job.”

This video was circulated in various messaging groups last week and posted online. One serving member of the force is now subject to an internal investigation in relation to this video.

An Garda Síochána told TheJournal.ie that it “does not comment on ongoing internal disciplinary matters”.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee