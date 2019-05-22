This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Internal garda probe after video emerges of €10k cash seizure being flaunted on camera

One of the individuals in the video can be heard stating that the cash had been seized at a checkpoint.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 22 May 2019, 6:00 AM
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A GARDA DISCIPLINARY investigation has been launched after a video emerged showing cash, believed to have been seized at a checkpoint, being flaunted on video in a car.

The footage, which features two individuals in the vehicle, appears to have been filmed by the driver.

It shows two official garda evidence bags with wads of €50 notes inside, being held up by the person in the passenger seat.

The man behind the wheel, who is filming the footage, can then be heard stating: “See boys, I’m off, ten Gs [ten grand] from the checkpoint…f**k the job.”

This video was circulated in various messaging groups last week and posted online. One serving member of the force is now subject to an internal investigation in relation to this video.

An Garda Síochána told TheJournal.ie that it “does not comment on ongoing internal disciplinary matters”.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Michelle Hennessy
