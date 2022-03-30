#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí launch investigation to find burglars who stole eight dogs and drowned two puppies

The incident happened when a dog breeder’s kennel was broken into.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 1:16 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a burglary at a dog breeding kennel in Offaly in which eight dogs were stolen and two puppies were drowned.

The incident in Ballingar, near Tullamore, Co Offaly happened on 27 March when a dog breeder’s home was broken into. 

Sources have said that as many as eight dogs were stolen and in a shocking incident two puppies were drowned in a sink. It is not known why the attackers killed the dogs. 

Forensic examinations have been carried out at the scene and gardaí will be examining CCTV footage.

Sources believe that the burglary was a targeted incident and focused on the property due to the dogs. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said they are investigating – the garda did not release the breed or description of the stolen dogs. 

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Ballingar area of Offaly that occurred overnight on 27th March 2022. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” he said. 

In 2020 there were reports of a number of dog thefts in which advice was issued to dog owners to prevent thefts. At the time an anecdotal rise in so-called dognapping was not supported by evidence according to gardaí. 

