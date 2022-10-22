Man charged after €137,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of over €137,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant yesterday evening at about 5.25pm of a residence in the Tymon Crescent area of Tallaght.

In the course of the search, gardaí discovered and seized suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,001

The total estimated value of the suspected drugs seized is €137,655.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been charged was due before to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, and the drugs seized will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men charged

Separately, a man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the seizure of €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin earlier this week.

The man is also due to appear before court this morning. A woman in her 50s who was arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Commenting on the garda operation, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, of the Dublin Region said:

“An Garda Síochána are very mindful of the harm that illicit drugs cause in communities, and the significant negative impact caused in all aspects of society by the behaviour of individuals who are under the influence of illicit drugs.

Willis said the seizures and arrests were “a demonstration of our continued efforts to remove illicit drugs from our streets and communities across the Dublin region, thereby reducing the harm to residents and business communities that is associated with drug related criminality”.