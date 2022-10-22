Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 22 October 2022
Advertisement

Man charged after €137,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine seized in Dublin

Separately, a man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the seizure of €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine.

16 minutes ago 814 Views 0 Comments
The seizure in question.
The seizure in question.

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the  seizure of over €137,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant yesterday evening at about 5.25pm of a residence in the Tymon Crescent area of Tallaght.

In the course of the search, gardaí discovered and seized suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,001

The total estimated value of the suspected drugs seized is €137,655.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been charged was due before to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, and the drugs seized will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men charged

Separately, a man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the seizure of €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin earlier this week.

The man is also due to appear before court this morning. A woman in her 50s who was arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Commenting on the garda operation, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, of the Dublin Region said:

“An Garda Síochána are very mindful of the harm that illicit drugs cause in communities, and the significant negative impact caused in all aspects of society by the behaviour of individuals who are under the influence of illicit drugs.

Willis said the seizures and arrests were “a demonstration of our continued efforts to remove illicit drugs from our streets and communities across the Dublin region, thereby reducing the harm to residents and business communities that is associated with drug related criminality”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie